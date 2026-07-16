HDFC Life, HDFC AMC Target Prices Revised After Q1 Results By Motilal Oswal — Check Upside Potential

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. are likely to remain in focus after the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained its bullish stance on both companies following their June quarter earnings, citing resilient growth, healthy profitability and strong long-term growth drivers.

The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating on both stocks with target prices of Rs 690 for HDFC Life and Rs 3,300 for HDFC AMC, implying an upside of around 21% from current levels.

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