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HDFC Life, HDFC AMC Target Prices Revised After Q1 Results By Motilal Oswal — Check Upside Potential

HDFC Life and HDFC AMC are likely to remain in focus after the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal maintained its bullish stance on both companies following their June quarter earnings, citing resilient growth, healthy profitability and strong long-term growth drivers.

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HDFC Life, HDFC AMC Target Prices Revised After Q1 Results By Motilal Oswal — Check Upside Potential
Motilal Oswal has retained its 'Buy' rating on both stocks with revised target prices.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd
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HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. are likely to remain in focus after the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained its bullish stance on both companies following their June quarter earnings, citing resilient growth, healthy profitability and strong long-term growth drivers. 

The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating on both stocks with target prices of Rs 690 for HDFC Life and Rs 3,300 for HDFC AMC, implying an upside of around 21% from current levels.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Hdfc Amc Q1 Review.pdf
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Motilal Oswal Hdfc Life Q1 Review.pdf
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ALSO READ: ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, Union Bank Shares In Focus After Q1 —Check New Target Prices

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

 

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