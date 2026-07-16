HDFC Life, HDFC AMC Target Prices Revised After Q1 Results By Motilal Oswal — Check Upside Potential

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Motilal Oswal Report
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. are likely to remain in focus after the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained its bullish stance on both companies following their June quarter earnings, citing resilient growth, healthy profitability and strong long-term growth drivers.
The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating on both stocks with target prices of Rs 690 for HDFC Life and Rs 3,300 for HDFC AMC, implying an upside of around 21% from current levels.
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