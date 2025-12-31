Correction To Comeback: Nifty At Inflection Point — Will Indian Equities Rebound In 2026?

They say once you hit rock bottom, the only way is 'up'. For India's stock market analysts, this proverbial phrase defines the 'broadly constructive' outlook of domestic equity indices as it welcomes the new year, 2026.

To be clear, the defining feature of 2025 or the supposed 'rock bottom' for India's financial markets has been its sharp underperformance compared to most developed and emerging markets amid stretched valuations.

However, most analysts believe this weakness is set to reverse in 2026 supported by India's solid macroeconomic fundamentals, improved corporate earnings growth and a final seal to the US-India trade deal.

After Sensex and Nifty's tumultuous journey in 2025, which was wrought with challenges from Trump tariffs to FPI exodus, the Indian stock market is now at crossroads, to welcome 2026, and trace its annual path, starting from correction, consolidation, to finally, making a comeback.