Trade Setup For New Year's Eve: Nifty Navigates Year-End Blues, Support Seen At 25,700

The Indian equity benchmarks concluded the final monthly expiry of 2025 on a flat note, as a "tug of war" between bulls and bears led to a range-bound session.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, noted that global holidays and New Year's Eve anticipation kept investors on the sidelines.

The Nifty formed a "bullish pinbar" and a "Doji" candlestick pattern on the daily charts, reflecting indecision after a four-session slide. Osho Krishan, chief manager of technical and derivative research at Angel One, highlighted that the index is currently sandwiched between its 20-day and 50-day DEMAs.

Angel One identifies a significant resistance zone between 26,100 and 26,150. Bajaj Broking Research adds that a decisive breakout above 26,300 is essential to trigger an upside toward 26,500.

The immediate support is positioned at 25,900 to 25,850. Bajaj Broking points to 25,700 to 25,800 as the critical floor that must be held to maintain a neutral-to-positive outlook.

Analysts recommend a "light stance" on directional bets. Siddhartha Khemka expects markets to remain sideways, while Osho Krishan advises focusing on selective thematic players for outperformance.

Looking ahead to the final day of the year, markets will track the US FOMC meeting minutes and domestic pre-quarterly business updates.