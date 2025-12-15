India-US Trade: Very Close To Framework Deal, Says Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal

India is "very close" to cracking a framework deal with the US, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said while briefing the press on Monday.

However, the secretary added that they would not like to put a timeline as to when it will be concluded. As many as six formal rounds of discussions for a full-fledged bilateral trade agreement or BTA and framework deal for tariffs have been conducted so far, as per Agrawal.

"We're in a zone where formal rounds may not be needed but engagement remains on", he stated.

India and the US began trade deal-related discussions this year, but the talks faced a brief period of disruption after President Donald Trump slapped Indian imports with tariffs as high as 50%.

The commerce secretary talked about India's textile export to the United States and said that US is a good market for textiles even though tariffs will have some impact.

Agrawal's comments come amid a India's trade deficit for the month of November narrowing driven by higher exports and dip in imports. The combined trade deficit was $24.53 billion last month, compared to $31.92 billion in the same period last year, as per data released by the government on Monday.

Notably, US exports have gone up $1.3 billion in November despite tariffs. According to the Commerce Secretary despite headwinds India was able to hold ground in textile exports. This indicates that the exporters have diversified.