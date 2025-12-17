India's Private Capex To Bounce Back? JPMorgan Bets Big On THIS Sector Over CAGR Outlook

Defence is a very strong structural growth opportunity and being driven by geopolitical necessity, government policy as well as increasing allocation towards the defence capex, according to Tiwari. The JPMorgan analyst has said that over next two decades India's defence capex growth will ''easily be in the base case of 10-12% CAGR and possibly even higher''.

According to the analyst, companies with the right set of capabilities to tap into the opportunities will grow faster as the government is focusing on substituting imports with domestic manufacturing of defence equipments.

"The structural opportunity is definitely there. The stocks have done quite well this year and in the past 3-5 years, but over past 1-2 months, there has been bit of profit-booking in some individual names. That makes valuations even more comfortable in a sector which is poised for growth," he said.

Coming to industrials, JPMorgan maintains a fairly neutral view partly because the slowdown will take some time to pick up pace. "While we are positive on the capex growth over the medium term, but we need to see a few more data points to get more constructive on this space. As far as the broader valuations are concerned, most of them are still on the richer side, so we have a neutral/underweight view on industrials," he said.