Big Defence Push: Govt Panel Clears Rs 79,000-Crore Acquisition Proposals For Armed Forces
The government has also approved the procurement of Ground Based Mobile ELINT System and High Mobility Vehicles with Material Handling Crane.
The Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday approved various proposals worth Rs 79,000 crore for the Indian Army.
The government has approved the procurement of Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), according to a press release. This will help enhance the Indian Army’s capability of neutralising enemy’s combat vehicles, bunkers & other field fortifications.
The government has also approved the procurement of Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane. GBMES on the other end will provide round-the-clock Electronic Intelligence of enemy emitters. In addition, the induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistic support to the forces in diverse geographical terrains.
DAC has granted approval for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPD), 30mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWT) indigenously developed by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, DRDO, Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.
LPDs will help the Indian Navy to undertake operations along with Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The integrated sea capability provided by LPD will also help the Navy to undertake peacekeeping operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief etc.
While, ALWT is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear and midget submarines, NSG will enhance the capability of Navy and Coast Guard to conduct Low Intensity Maritime Operations and anti-piracy roles.
The government has decided to procure Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) for the Indian Air Force along with other proposals.
The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payload in the mission area. The procurement proposals were cleared at the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.