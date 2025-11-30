Q2 GDP Strength 'Unlikely To Reduce Future Anxiety': Brokerages Divided On RBI Rate Cuts

India's gross domestic product (GDP) beat Street estimates and rose 8.2% in the July-Sept quarter of the current financial year, driven by robust manufacturing and services output. With this, the Indian economy has grown the fastest in six quarters. The GDP print of the second quarter is far higher than 5.6% during the year-ago period and 7.8% in the June quarter.

The nominal GDP grew 8.7% in the Sept quarter compared to 8.3% in Q2FY25. On the stellar GDP growth data, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said India's full-year economic growth will likely be revised to 7% or higher from the current projection of 6.5%.

"The growth rate of 8.2% was out of even many sophisticated estimates... We were concerned in August on negative impact of US tariffs. We are now talking about 7% growth rate or higher," said CEA Nageswaran. The GDP growth was boosted by festive season demand over the implementation of a significant reduction in the goods and services tax (GST).