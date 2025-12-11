If US Trade Rep 'Very Happy', Then Trade Deal Should Be Signed: Piyush Goyal

The US Trade Representative should be "signing on the dotted line" if they are "very happy" with India's offers, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, while addressing the press in Mumbai.

Goyal's remarks—a rare comment on the US commentary on trade talks—comes two days after USTR Jamieson Greer told a Senate Appropriations Committee that the recent offers made by India for a trade pact are the "best that the US has ever received."

Goyal, however, noted that a timeline cannot be imposed on the finalisation of India-US trade deal. His remarks came shortly after Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran hinted at March closure.

"I don’t know what the CEA has said and I cannot put a timeline," Goyal told reporters in Mumbai, at sidelines of the Italy-India Business Forum.

"A deal is only done when both sides benefit. If we do it in a hurry, then there could be mistakes," he underlined.

Goyal stressed that India is negotiating trade pacts with a "sense of urgency". The country is only refraining from putting a deadline for the closure on any deal.

The trade talks with all negotiating partners are done behind closed doors, the minister said, adding that as soon as those issues are resolved, a fair equitable trade agreement gets finalised.