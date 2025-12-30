Trump, Tariffs And Turmoil: How Wall Street Navigated Market Swings In 2025

When he and his team hunkered down the next morning at their office in St. Louis, they sought to work through the implications for their stock holdings. As the selloff raged that day, Amazon.com Inc. — their largest position — tumbled nearly 10%.

Like investors from Tokyo to New York, Ellerbroek was getting a frantic crash course in navigating what would be an unusually volatile year. The S&P 500 Index careened to the cusp of a bear market. Then sentiment reversed almost as quickly, unleashing one of the swiftest stock recoveries in decades and sending the benchmark back to new record highs. The overall lesson was that not panicking — or taking the leap to buy the dips — paid off.

The twists and turns of the US economy and the artificial-intelligence boom both played a role. But much of it could be traced to the White House.

“Volatility is a feature, not a bug,” Irene Tunkel, chief US equity strategist at BCA Research, said of the Trump administration’s effect on markets. “This year rewarded people who were very nimble, very humble and were very willing to incorporate new information.”

Also, she said: “You had to be brave.”

Here are some recollections from money managers and strategists about how they navigated the most pivotal market moments of 2025: