Nifty's 2025 Scorecard: Analysts Get It Right For Third Straight Year — A First In Over A Decade

More Nifty stocks beat analyst price targets for a third straight year in 2025, marking the first such run in over a decade, even as the benchmark index delivered lower returns than several global peers.

Data comparing analyst 12-month consensus price targets as of Jan. 1, 2025, with market prices as of Dec. 29, 2025, shows that 29 Nifty stocks surpassed estimates, while 18 fell short. The analysis covers only companies tracked by at least 10 analysts.

This extends a trend that began in 2023. The last time analyst hits outnumbered misses for three consecutive years was between 2012 and 2014. The recent streak follows a sharp reversal from 2022, when only 10 stocks beat estimates and 38 missed them.