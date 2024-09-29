IPOs This Week: Three SME Issues, No Fresh Mainboard And 12 Listings

India's primary market will take a breather from intense activity in September. The first week of October, truncated due to a national holiday on Oct. 2, will have no new mainboard initial public offering, with activity in the small and medium enterprises segment muted with just three issues. Twelve companies are slated to list on the stock exchanges between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4.

The IPO of Diffusion Engineers Ltd. will close on Monday, Sept. 30. The Rs 158-crore issue has been subscribed 27.19 times on the second day of bidding on Friday. The demand has been led by non-institutional investors. The company will list later on Oct. 4.

In the SME segment, Subam Papers Ltd., Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. and NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd. will issue their IPOs to raise over Rs 120 crore. All three will open for bidding on Sept. 30.

The upcoming months are likely to be buzzing in the IPO calendar, with major players like Hyundai Motor Co., Swiggy Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd. and NTPC Green Energy Ltd. planning to hit the public markets.