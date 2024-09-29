IPOs This Week: Three SME Issues, No Fresh Mainboard And 12 Listings
Your guide to IPOs for the week Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. Check schedule for mainboard and SME IPOs and new listings.
India's primary market will take a breather from intense activity in September. The first week of October, truncated due to a national holiday on Oct. 2, will have no new mainboard initial public offering, with activity in the small and medium enterprises segment muted with just three issues. Twelve companies are slated to list on the stock exchanges between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4.
The IPO of Diffusion Engineers Ltd. will close on Monday, Sept. 30. The Rs 158-crore issue has been subscribed 27.19 times on the second day of bidding on Friday. The demand has been led by non-institutional investors. The company will list later on Oct. 4.
In the SME segment, Subam Papers Ltd., Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. and NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd. will issue their IPOs to raise over Rs 120 crore. All three will open for bidding on Sept. 30.
The upcoming months are likely to be buzzing in the IPO calendar, with major players like Hyundai Motor Co., Swiggy Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd. and NTPC Green Energy Ltd. planning to hit the public markets.
New Listings
Manba Finance Ltd. from the mainboard space will list on Sept. 30, while KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. will debut on Oct. 3.
Manba Finance IPO was subscribed 224.1 times last week, making it the second largest book-building subscription of the year. This was followed by KRN Heat Exchanger IPO, the third most subscribed, with demand 214.42 times the offer.
Nine companies in the SME segment will hit the secondary market. These include WOL 3D India Ltd. and Rappid Valves (India) Ltd. on Sept. 30, followed by Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd., Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd. and TechEra Engineering Ltd. on Oct. 3.
Shares of Divyadhan Recycling Industries, Sahasra Electronics Solutions, Forge Auto International Ltd., and Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd. will list on Oct. 4.