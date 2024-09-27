Diffusion Engineers IPO Subscribed 10 Times So Far On Day Two

The initial public offering of Diffusion Engineers Ltd. has been subscribed 9.52 times as of 10:27 a.m. on the second day of bidding on Friday.

The offer was subscribed 7.16 times on the first day of bidding on Thursday, led by demand from portion reserved for employees.

The company is looking to raise Rs 158 crore. The offering is a fresh issue, with no offer for sale component.

The price band has been set at Rs 159-168 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 30, with the listing expected to take place on Oct. 4. The market value of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 629 crore.