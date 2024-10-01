Nexxus Petro Industries IPO: Allotment Status, GMP Today, Listing Date

The Nexxus Petro Industries IPO opened for subscription on September 26 and closed on September 30. The IPO was a fixed price issue, where the company aimed to raise Rs 19.43 crore by offering 18.5 lakh shares.

By the end of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 8.44 times. The SME issue was subscribed 0.70 times on Day 1 and 1.70 times on Day 2.

Each share was priced at Rs 105, and investors needed to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares per lot. This means that retail investors had to invest a minimum of Rs 126,000.

The allotment for Nexxus Petro Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on October 1 and the shares will be listed on BSE SME on October 4.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies.