Nexxus Petro Industries IPO: Allotment Status, GMP Today, Listing Date
By the end of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 8.44 times. The SME issue was subscribed 0.70 times on Day 1 and 1.70 times on Day 2.
The Nexxus Petro Industries IPO opened for subscription on September 26 and closed on September 30. The IPO was a fixed price issue, where the company aimed to raise Rs 19.43 crore by offering 18.5 lakh shares.
Each share was priced at Rs 105, and investors needed to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares per lot. This means that retail investors had to invest a minimum of Rs 126,000.
The allotment for Nexxus Petro Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on October 1 and the shares will be listed on BSE SME on October 4.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies.
How to check Nexxus Petro Industries IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the IPO allotment page on KFin Technologies here.
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Nexxus Petro Industries Limited' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Nexxus Petro Industries IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website?
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose 'Nexxus Petro Industries Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Nexxus Petro Industries GMP Today
Nexxus Petro Industries IPO grey market premium was NIL as of 6:04 a.m. on October 1, indicating a flat listing.
Investors should note that GMP of an IPO is not the official listing price and is just grey market estimates.