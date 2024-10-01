How To Check Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO Allotment Status Online
The Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO concluded with a total subscription of 40.93 times, share allotment is expected on October 1.
The Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO, a book-built issue valued at Rs 24.17 crore, concluded its subscription period on September 30 with an overall subscription of 40.93 times. The IPO consisted entirely of fresh shares, with 37.76 lakh shares offered. Investors could apply for shares within a price band of Rs 60 to Rs 64 per share.
The share allotment for the Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on October 1. Following the allotment, the shares are set to be listed on the NSE SME platform with a tentative listing date of October 4.
Investors were required to apply for a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, which amounts to Rs 128,000 for retail investors.
Investors who applied for the SME issue can check IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services.
How to check Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd
Visit the IPO allotment page on Skyline Financial Services here.
Select 'Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited' from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the 'Search' button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO was NIL as of 6:04 a.m. on October 1, according to Investorgain. Based on the GMP, the estimated listing price of the stock is likely to be Rs 64 per share.
However, investors must note that GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
About Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited
Incorporated in 2010, Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd. is a manufacturer of recycled polyester staple fibre (R-PSF) and recycled pellets.
Located in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, the company’s manufacturing facility has a total capacity of 8,030 metric tons per annum for fibre and 4,320 metric tons per annum for pellets.