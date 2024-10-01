How To Check Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO Allotment Status Online

The Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO, a book-built issue valued at Rs 24.17 crore, concluded its subscription period on September 30 with an overall subscription of 40.93 times. The IPO consisted entirely of fresh shares, with 37.76 lakh shares offered. Investors could apply for shares within a price band of Rs 60 to Rs 64 per share.

The share allotment for the Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on October 1. Following the allotment, the shares are set to be listed on the NSE SME platform with a tentative listing date of October 4.

Investors were required to apply for a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, which amounts to Rs 128,000 for retail investors.

Investors who applied for the SME issue can check IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services.