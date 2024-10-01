How To Check Sahasra Electronics IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today

The Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO saw strong demand from investors, with the overall subscription reaching 122.06 times on its final day on Monday. The IPO was well-received by different investor categories, with qualified institutions (QIBs) subscribing 100.80 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 260.46 times, and retail investors subscribing 74.85 times. The SME issue was subscribed 5.07 times on Day 1 and 13.94 times on Day 2.

The Rs 186-crore book-building issue was the second-largest SME IPO of 2024, after KP Green Engineering Ltd.'s Rs 189.5 crore public offer. The IPO was also India’s biggest SME IPO at NSE.

The IPO, worth Rs 186.16 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 60.78 lakh shares amounting to Rs 172.01 crore and an offer for sale of 5 lakh shares valued at Rs 14.15 crore. The subscription period for the IPO opened on September 26, and ended on September 30.

The share allotment for Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO is expected to be finalised on October 1, and the shares are likely to be listed on October 4 at NSE SME (Emerge). The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 269 and Rs 283 per share, with retail investors required to invest a minimum of Rs 113,200 for one lot of 400 shares.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services.