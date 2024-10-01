How To Check Diffusion Engineers IPO Allotment Status — Details Here

The initial public offering of Diffusion Engineers Ltd. was subscribed 114.49 times on Monday, its third and final day of bidding, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The initial share sale received bids for 75,54,83,608 shares against 65,98,500 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors garnered a whopping 207.60 times subscription while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 95.74 times the offer. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 85.61 times subscription.

Diffusion Engineers IPO was subscribed 27.19 times on the second day and 7.16 times on the first day of bidding last week.

The company is looking to raise Rs 158 crore and the offering was a fresh issue, with no offer for sale component. The price band was set at Rs 159–168 per share for the issue and the listing is expected to take place on October 4.

Diffusion Engineers, engaged in the business of manufacturing welding consumables, wear plates & wear parts and heavy engineering machinery for core industries, garnered Rs 47.14 crore from anchor investors before the IPO.

Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the manager to the offer. Diffusion Engineers IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on October 1. Investors can check the Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. and on BSE website.