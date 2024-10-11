Tata's Succession Plan, RBI Makes Room For Rate Cut, Rupee Tops 84 — The Week That Was

The week gone by will go down in history as major events from Ratan Tata's death to the Indian currency dipping to new lows shook the market.

Nation mourned the loss of Indian industrialist Ratan Tata. The former chairman and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons died on Wednesday at the age of 86. Noel Tata took over the reins.

India's Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged for the 10th straight meeting but changed the stance to neutral. Meanwhile, the rupee weakened past the Rs 84 mark.

NDTV Profit, in its weekly news wrap every Friday, brings you the major events shaping businesses, industries, and global markets.