Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Its First Flight Landing Five Months Before Operations Begin

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be operational by March next year, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after the first flight touched down at the facility on Friday.

An Indian Air Force operated Airbus C295 transport carrier became the first aircraft to land at the upcoming airport, with wheels down at Southern runway 26 at 12:14 p.m. To commemorate the event, a water cannon salute was performed in honor of the aircraft’s landing at the international airport.

On the event CM Eknath Shinde said, NMIAL will be India's largest airport with 90 million passenger capacity by 2032, and it will have two runways with 4 terminals. The airport will be multimodal with connectivity with Metro, rail and road.