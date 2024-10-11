Noel Tata Is New Tata Trusts Chairman, Takes Over Philanthropic Leadership

Noel Tata has been appointed as the Chairman of Tata Trusts, people familiar with the development told NDTV Profit. With an experience of 40 years under his belt, he will take up the mantle after the group's patriarch Ratan Tata passed away.

The unanimous decision was made during a board meeting of Tata Trusts in Mumbai, where discussions focused on the succession plan for the philanthropic organisation, the aforementioned persons told NDTV Profit.

"In due course you will get to know who Noel was. I have very little doubt that in 15 years people will say Noel Tata was a towering guy. I think he is a low profile guy, he gets on with work, he is a persistent guy and he reaches his goal. The journey of Trent is an evidence of that," R Gopalakrishnan, former director of Tata Sons, told NDTV.

Gopalakrishnan said Noel sets his mind on the right thing to do, does his homework, and then goes about it. "Earlier people were saying Tatas were not in the retail, 10 years ago there were small bazar, big bazar, all sorts of other names were there, and now he has created a wonderful company that has gotten into Nifty 50."