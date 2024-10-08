China Vows To Hit Economic Goals, Stops Short Of Large Stimulus

China said it’s confident in reaching its economic targets this year and promised further support for growth, although it held back in unleashing more stimulus in a disappointment to investors looking for more fuel for a world-beating stock rally.

Officials in the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s economic planning agency, said Tuesday they would speed up spending while largely reiterating plans to boost investment and increase direct support for disadvantaged groups, such as orphans and new graduates. They added that China would continue to issue ultra-long sovereign bonds next year to support major projects and invest 100 billion yuan ($14 million) on key strategic areas.

“We’re fully confident in realizing our goals for the whole year,” Zheng Shanjie, the NDRC’s chairman, told reporters in the first briefing following a weeklong national holiday. He noted that China is facing a more complex environment at home and abroad.

A rally in onshore Chinese stocks on their return from a week-long holiday fizzled quickly as traders questioned Beijing’s resolve to add more stimulus. The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up just about 2% an hour into trading on Tuesday after surging almost 11% in the opening minutes. A gauge of Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong tumbled almost 10% after having rallied nearly 11% during the holiday period.