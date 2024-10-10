Lower Rated Bond Yields Compress As HNIs Get Their Hands Dirty

Rates on lower rated corporate bonds have tightened over a year as demand from wealthy clients has made access to capital easier for such companies, three people in the know told NDTV Profit.As of October, the spread over five-year BBB rated corporate bonds have tightened approximately by 25-50 basis points, against AAA rated papers of the same maturity that have squeezed by 5-6 bps, according to National Securities Depository Ltd. d...