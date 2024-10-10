NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceLower Rated Bond Yields Compress As HNIs Get Their Hands Dirty
ADVERTISEMENT

Lower Rated Bond Yields Compress As HNIs Get Their Hands Dirty

With family offices and high net worth individuals becoming big participants in the bond market, access to capital is becoming easier and that's why spreads are narrowing, experts said.

10 Oct 2024, 09:52 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>As of October, the spread over five-year BBB rated corporate bonds have tightened approximately by 25-50 basis points. (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
As of October, the spread over five-year BBB rated corporate bonds have tightened approximately by 25-50 basis points. (Photo source: Envato)
Rates on lower rated corporate bonds have tightened over a year as demand from wealthy clients has made access to capital easier for such companies, three people in the know told NDTV Profit.As of October, the spread over five-year BBB rated corporate bonds have tightened approximately by 25-50 basis points, against AAA rated papers of the same maturity that have squeezed by 5-6 bps, according to National Securities Depository Ltd. d...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT