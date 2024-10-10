TCS Q2 Results: Profit Falls 1%, Misses Estimates

The banking, financial services and insurance, consumer business, life sciences and healthcare sectors saw mere 0.1% YoY growth. Communication and media, technology and services verticals YoY growth dipped 10.3% and 1.9%, respectively. However, manufacturing, energy and resources and utilities verticals registered growth of 5.3% and 7%, respectively.

In terms of geographies, India region recorded 95.2% YoY growth on the back of BSNL deal. North America dipped 2.1% while Latin America rose 6.8%.

The company’s Total Contract Value stood at $8.6 billion, sequentially 3.6% higher from $8.3 billion recorded in preceding quarter. However, on a YoY basis, TCV has dipped 34.8%.

Employee headcount increased by 5,726 employees in the second quarter, bringing the total to 6,12,724, as hiring revived. This is higher than the 5,452 additions made in the preceding quarter. Attrition rate in the second quarter inched up marginally to 12.3% from 12.1% in last quarter.

“We welcomed 11,000 associates in the first half of the year, and we remain on track for trainee onboarding as planned. We have also commenced the campus hiring process for FY26. Our strong talent base and increased learning intensity prepares us well for the complex technology transformations that customers entrust us with," said Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer.

Before the results were announced, TCS shares closed 0.60% lower at Rs 4,227.40 per share, while the NSE Nifty rose 0.07%. In the last 12 months, TCS shares have increased by 16.49%, and 11.96% year-to-date.