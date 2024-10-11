Just Dial Q2 Results: Profit Rises Over 9% Sequentially
The company's consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review rose 1.5% sequentially to Rs 285 crore.
Just Dial Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 9.21% sequentially to Rs 154 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. That compares with the net profit of Rs 141 crore during the April-June period of 2024.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review rose 1.5% sequentially to Rs 285 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or Ebitda, rose 1.7% to Rs 82 crore. The Ebitda margin climbed by 100 basis points to 28.8% quarter-on-quarter.
In the first quarter, the company had reported a 69.3% year-on-year jump in bottom-line. It posted a net profit of Rs 141.2 crore for the quarter ending June 2024.
Just Dial's revenue from operations had rose 13.6% to Rs 280.5 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 247 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Just Dial jumped 9.8% to Rs 1,395 apiece on the NSE after the September quarter results were declared. By 1:51 p.m., it was trading 7.5% higher at Rs 1,365 per share, compared to a 0.13% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50
Six out of the nine analysts tracking the stock have a "buy" rating, one suggests a "hold", and two recommend a "sell", as per Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 5.7%.