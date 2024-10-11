Just Dial Q2 Results: Profit Rises Over 9% Sequentially

Just Dial Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 9.21% sequentially to Rs 154 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. That compares with the net profit of Rs 141 crore during the April-June period of 2024.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review rose 1.5% sequentially to Rs 285 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or Ebitda, rose 1.7% to Rs 82 crore. The Ebitda margin climbed by 100 basis points to 28.8% quarter-on-quarter.