Rise With Profit: US Fed Rate Cut, ED Probe On Amazon, Flipkart Vendors | Podcast

The big story overnight is the result of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting, close on the heels of Donald Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election.

The US Federal Reserve on Friday cut its benchmark interest rate for the second time in a row, in line with market expectations and official projection. The Federal Open Market Committee reduced the federal funds rate target by 25 basis points to between 4.50% and 4.75% at the conclusion of its two-day meeting. The decision was based on consensus. In its statement, the Fed stated that US labour market conditions have "generally eased" since earlier in the year and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low. Also, "Inflation has made progress toward the Committee's 2% objective, but remains somewhat elevated."

In his post policy address, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the inflation data was not terrible, but higher than expected, despite moving closer to the 2% target. He also acknowledged that lowering rates too quickly could hinder progress in getting inflation in the US down. Similarly, cutting rates too slowly “could unduly weaken economic activity and employment". Instead, he asserted that the Fed is not on a pre-set course.

There was quite a bit of action in the markets overnight after the Fed decision. Equity markets in the US mostly climbed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 0.7% and 1.5%. Simultaneously, bond yields, which had spiked earlier in the week, fell. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped about 10 basis points to 4.35%.