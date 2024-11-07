Jet Airways Insolvency: Supreme Court Orders Liquidation Of Grounded Carrier

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the admission of Jet Airways Ltd. into liquidation.

The top court has ordered the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to appoint a liquidator for the process.

This litigation has been eye opener, the top court said while pronouncing its verdict.

The court said that the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal which allowed the adjustment of the performance bank guarantee of Rs 150 crore towards the first tranche of payment was in flagrant violation of the top court's order.

Adjustment of the performance bank guarantee could not have been allowed as it was in violation of the resolution plan, the top court said, adding that the plan was clear in this aspect.