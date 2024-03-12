Jet Airways Ownership Transfer To Jalan-Kalrock Consortium Gets NCLAT Nod

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday granted approval for the transfer of control of Jet Airways to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium.

This decision comes after the committee of creditors, led by the State Bank of India, filed an appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal's order approving the resolution plan submitted by Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital.

In addition, the SBI's appeal has been disposed of by the tribunal.

As part of the approved plan, Rs 150 crore is to be adjusted in the first tranche. All parties involved have been directed to implement the plan within the next 90 days.

Previously, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium sought clarity from the NCLAT regarding its NCLT-approved ownership of Jet Airways. The consortium argued that it had a revival plan in place, but the committee of creditors, particularly the SBI, was hindering the commencement of operations by initiating litigation in various forums.

In response, the SBI had stated that the consortium had not injected any funds into the financially troubled airline and had not fulfilled the conditions precedent for the ownership transfer. The SBI argued that the approved resolution plan was not viable and would not be sufficient to revive the airline.