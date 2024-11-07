Swiggy IPO Subscribed 24% So Far On Day Two—Check GMP
Swiggy IPO was subscribed 12% on Day 1, led by retail subscribers who bagged 54%.
The initial public offering of Swiggy Ltd. has been subscribed 0.24 times, or 24%, as of 12:54 p.m. on its second day of bidding on Thursday. The grey market premium of Swiggy was Rs 9.50 and it is estimated to list at Rs 399.5, as per data available as of 5:03 a.m. on Nov. 7.
On Day 1 it was subscribed 12%, led by retail subscribers who bagged 54%.
Swiggy's IPO is aimed at raising a total of Rs 11,327.4 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 11.54 crore shares valued at Rs 4,499 crore and an offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares amounting to Rs 6,828.4 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 371 and Rs 390 per share, with a minimum application size of 38 shares. This takes the minimum investment amount for retail investors to Rs 14,820. For non-institutional investors or NIIs, the minimum investment requirement is 14 lots (532 shares) at Rs 2,07,480. Big NIIs, also referred to as NIIs, will need to apply for at least 68 lots (2,584 shares), amounting to Rs 10,07,760.
The food-delivery business raised Rs 5,085 crore by allocating 13.03 crore shares to high-profile anchor investors, including Fidelity and Blackrock, with sizeable participation from domestic investors.
Swiggy IPO Key Details
Issue opening date: Nov. 6.
Issue closing date: Nov. 8.
Issue price: Rs 371–390 per share.
Fresh issue size: Rs 4,499 crore.
OFS size: Rs 6,828 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 11,327.4 crore.
Market value at upper end of price band: Rs 87,299 crore.
Lot size: 38 shares.
Business
Founded in 2014, Swiggy offers an all-in-one app for food delivery, grocery shopping, and household essentials—all accessible through its extensive on-demand network.
Swiggy’s operations span four main areas:
Food delivery: Ordering and delivery of restaurant food.
Out-of-home consumption: Dining reservations and events.
Quick commerce: On-demand delivery of groceries and household goods through Instamart.
B2B supply chain and distribution: Logistics and warehousing solutions for wholesalers and retailers.
The company also experiments with innovations on its platform, with initiatives such as Swiggy Genie, Dineout, and more.
As of June 2024, Swiggy featured around 19,000 stock keeping units on Instamart and operated 557 dark stores across 32 cities. The same expanded to 605 stores across 43 cities by September. The company's total headcount stood at 5,401 employees as June 31.
Financial Performance
Swiggy's revenue in the quarter ended June 2024 stood at Rs 3,222.2 crore. In the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, it reported a revenue of Rs 11,247 crore, up 36.1% from Rs 8,264.59 crore in fiscal 2023.
The company saw an improvement in losses, reducing from Rs 4,275.74 crore in fiscal 2023 to Rs 2,208.01 crore in fiscal 2024. Its loss in the June quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 611 crore.
Swiggy's earnings were primarily driven by food delivery, which contributed Rs 1,729.63 crore or 53.7% of the total revenue in the June quarter. Quick commerce business followed with a mop-up of Rs 403.3 crore or 12.5% of the revenue, followed by out-of-home consumption segment which accounted for only Rs 46.7 crore or 1.4%.
Food delivery business clocked a positive contributing margin of 6.4% in the June quarter, while quick commerce showed a negative margin of (−)3.18%, reflecting ongoing losses. Adjusted Ebitda in the first quarter was positive for food delivery at Rs 57.84 crore but remained negative for quick commerce, and out-of-home consumption.
Swiggy IPO Subscription Status: Day 2
The IPO has been subscribed 0.24 times, or 24%, as of 12:54 p.m. on Thursday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 0.14 times or 14%.
Non-institutional investors: 0.10 times or 10%.
Retail investors: 0.75 times or 75%.
Employee reserved: 1.02 times.
Swiggy IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Swiggy was Rs 6 as of 10:26 a.m. on Nov. 7, implying a 1.54% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 396 per share.
Disclaimer: GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation. Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.