Take Your Roles Seriously: Supreme Court Berates NCLTs, NCLAT For Poor Insolvency Case Management

Nearly 2,000 days went by after Jet Airways Ltd. was first admitted into insolvency and what is now left behind is a pile of aircraft lying scattered in some corner of the nation.

"The NCLTs and the NCLAT must seriously rethink their approach towards admission and disposal of insolvency matters; they should not act as a mere rubber stamping authority and must take their roles seriously in ensuring time-bound hearings and resolutions," the top court has said.

The court said so in its verdict on Thursday, whereby it was forced to exercise its extraordinary powers to order the liquidation of the grounded carrier.

The top court flagged that tribunal members often lack the domain knowledge required to appreciate the nuanced complexities involved in high-stake insolvency matters and stated that the benches don’t have the practice of sitting for the full working hours.

There are serious issues in the manner in which the insolvency matters are listed and there is no effective system in place before the NCLTs for urgent listings, the court said. It added that the staff of the registry has been given wide power to list or not to list a particular matter.