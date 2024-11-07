US Fed Meeting Live: Jerome Powell's Speech, Expected Rate Cut; S&P 500, Nasdaq Gain, Dow Jones Holds Steady

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Federal Open Market Committee to reduce the federal funds rate target by 25 basis points to between 4.50% and 4.75% at its meeting on Nov. 6-7.

In September, the FOMC lowered the rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4.75%-5.00%, marking its first cut in over four years. The central bank had maintained its key interest rate unchanged for eight consecutive meetings until July, when it increased the rate by 25 basis points, reaching a 22-year high.