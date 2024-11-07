US Fed Meeting Live: Jerome Powell's Speech, Expected Rate Cut; S&P 500, Nasdaq Gain, Dow Jones Holds Steady
As the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision approaches, S&P 500 and Nasdaq show gains, with Dow Jones holding steady at 43,743.24. Investors await insights from Jerome Powell’s upcoming address.
US Fed Meeting Live: September Dot Plots, Rate Cut Forecasts For Year-End And 2025
Here's what the dot plot suggested during September rate cut:
Median official expected to lower rates by 1 percentage point by year-end.
This implies two more quarter-point cuts or one larger, half-point cut.
Nine of 19 officials pencilled in 75 basis points of cuts or less.
Median rate forecast for 2025 falls to 3.4% from 4.1% in June.
This implies 4 additional quarter-point moves next year.
US Fed Meeting Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise, Dow Jones Little Changed — Markets Update
Here’s how US markets are reacting ahead of Federal Reserve interest rates decision:
Dow Jones little changed at 43,743.24.
S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 5,950.20.
Nasdaq rose 0.7% to 20,907.76.
Read the full story here.
US Fed Meeting Live: S&P 500 Futures Rise, Dow Futures Little Changed — Markets Update
Here’s how US markets are reacting ahead of Federal Reserve interest rates decision:
Dow futures are trading little changed.
S&P 500 futures are trading 0.31% higher.
Nasdaq futures are up 0.56%.
Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $74,748.5.
US Fed Meeting Live: What To Expect?—A Preview
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Federal Open Market Committee to reduce the federal funds rate target by 25 basis points to between 4.50% and 4.75% at its meeting on Nov. 6-7.
In September, the FOMC lowered the rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4.75%-5.00%, marking its first cut in over four years. The central bank had maintained its key interest rate unchanged for eight consecutive meetings until July, when it increased the rate by 25 basis points, reaching a 22-year high.
US Fed Meeting Live: Schedule, Viewing Details for Jerome Powell's Speech
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which began on Nov. 6, concludes on Nov. 7. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference around 2:30 pm local time (approximately 12:30 am IST) on Nov. 7.
The press conference will be broadcast live on the US Federal Reserve's official website at https://www.federalreserve.gov/live-broadcast.htm. Additionally, viewers can watch the live stream on the Federal Reserve's social media channels, including their YouTube channel.