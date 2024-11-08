US Stocks Climb On Powell’s Bullish Economic Signal: Markets Wrap

Wall Street’s Reaction to Fed:

Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research:

No skip signs here. I believe that it is a good thing that the Fed did not lay the blame on the recent labor market slowdown on the hurricanes or strikes. They are just sticking with have generally eased. This statement does not put a December skip in play.

Sonu Varghese at Carson Group:

Powell does not seem inclined to predict where policy rates will be further out, nor make any predictions of what they expect for fiscal policy impact on the economy.

Bill Adams at Comerica Bank:

In short, the Fed followed through with the cut signaled at the September decision, but was a little less adamant about the case for further rate cuts going forward. Powell did state that the Fed is still “on a path toward a more neutral stance.” But neutral is an theoretical idea, not a specific level.

Luis Alvarado at Wells Fargo Investment Institute:

The Fed meeting today provided little drama for market watchers as a 25 basis point rate cut was fully expected.We believe the Fed will proceed cautiously in 2025 assessing if President Trump’s economic proposals eventually become actual policies and how those policies end up affecting inflation, labor markets and overall economic growth. As always, the Fed will be led by the economic data.

Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group:

The balance of risks gives the Fed ample room to lower the Fed Funds rate well into 2025. Markets should not expect supersized rate cuts unless the economy turns south, and doesn’t look at all likely for awhile.

Whitney Watson at Goldman Sachs Asset Management:

With additional inflation and employment data in, the Fed went 25 basis points as expected. We expect the same to occur in December. However, stronger data and uncertainty over fiscal and trade policies mean rising risks that the Fed may opt to slow the pace of easing. The word “skip” could enter our vocabulary in 2025.

Greg McBride at Bankrate:

The Federal Reserve continues to lift the foot off the brake pedal, cutting interest rates by one-quarter percentage point, as expected. The solid pace of economic growth means the Fed can abandon the urgency seen with the half-point cut in September and take a more deliberate, quarter-point pace with this and future rate cuts.

Jeffrey J. Roach at LPL Financial:

Investors are searching for equilibrium after reeling from such large moves in rates over the course of the last two months. Predictably, investors had developed unreasonable expectations about the magnitude of rate cuts over the next few quarters and now with a focus on deficits, markets must reorient to reality.