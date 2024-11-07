US Initial Jobless Claims Tick Up, Remaining At Pre-Covid Levels

"Initial jobless claims are running at a similar level to last year, but softening labor-market conditions are better reflected in continuing claims, which were 69k higher than a year earlier."

—Eliza Winger

The four-week moving average of new applications, a metric that helps smooth out volatility, fell to 227,250.

Before adjusting for seasonal factors, initial claims rose last week. California, Michigan and Ohio saw the largest gains, while applications dropped in Florida and Georgia.

Michigan saw a large increase in weekly filings during the last two periods. The jump in the week ended Oct. 26 was due to layoffs in manufacturing, according to the release, which didn’t provide further details.

Federal Reserve officials are expected to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point following their two-day policy meeting Thursday. As inflation has moderated, policymakers have been watching the labor market closely after making a half-point cut in September.