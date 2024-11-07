Mahanagar Gas To Form JV With US Battery Firm To Make Lithium-Ion Cells In India

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. will form a joint venture with US-based International Battery Co. on Thursday to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in India, according to an exchange filing.

MGL signed a share subscription agreement and a shareholding agreement with the battery firm to invest Rs 230 crore in International Battery Company India Pvt., which is currently a 100% subsidiary of IBC. MGL intends to take at least 40% stake in IBC India, it said.

To address the local market requirement, IBC and MGL are setting up a giga factory in Bengaluru. The India facility will be a technology-agonistic plant, which will initially produce prismatic NMC Li-ion cells, having wide application across mobility and battery storage sector, according to the filing.