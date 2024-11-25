Rise With Profit: NTPC Green's Listing, Global Cues This Week, Maharashtra CM Oath-Taking Likely | Podcast

On the global stage, a number of trends continue to play out. The heightened geopolitical tension emanating from the dispute between Russia and Ukraine has pushed gold prices to close to all-time highs. As of this morning, gold prices were at over $2,733 per troy ounce. The dollar has been gaining strength in recent weeks as well, after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. His policies are expected to be inflationary, which have pushed up the bond yields in the US and the dollar.

As of this morning, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of currencies, was at close to $107.

An interesting appointment by Trump could have a bearing on expectations though. He has nominated Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, to become Treasury Secretary. He’s viewed as a fiscal hawk, with those familiar with his views are expecting that he will look to rein in spending.

The rise in the dollar index has coincided with outflows from the Indian capital markets. And during this time, India’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen steadily. In the week of Nov. 15, forex reserves fell to just under $660 billion, having fallen for seven straight weeks from a peak of over $700 billion.

For the equity markets in India, the major cue at the start of the week will be the result of the Mahrashtra Assembly election, of course, but even the global cues are positive. In the Asia Pacific region this morning, equity markets have opened positive, with all three starting with solid gains. In fact, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was higher by nearly 2%, when I checked.

The key talking points in the week ahead will be the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s last meeting. That could point to the direction of rate cuts going forward. Currently, of course, a likelihood of a slowing of the pace is being priced in. There will also be the release of US GDP data on Wednesday. Back home, the key data points you should watch for include the GDP growth data and fiscal deficit at the end of the week.