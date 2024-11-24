New Maharashtra Government Swearing-In Ceremony Likely To Be Held On November 25

The new Maharashtra government led by the Bhartiya Janata Party alliance, Mahayuti, is likely to be sworn in on Nov. 25, after winning the state election by a landslide margin.

The venue of the swearing-in is yet to be finalised but it could be either the Wankhede Stadium or Shivaji Park, according to people aware of the development.

The Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, securing 235 seats—well beyond the majority mark of 145. The BJP went into the election with Devendra Fadnavis leading the party in the state.

The final count showed that the BJP had won 132, the Shiv Sena 57, the NCP 41, the Congress 16, the Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and the NCP (SP) 10 out of 288 Maharashtra assembly seats.

The Mahayuti won in 21 constituencies in the Mumbai region out of the total 36 seats, gaining power in India's financial capital. In Mumbai City district's 10 assembly seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP secured four wins each. The Congress managed to win two.

The Mumbai region has been the nerve centre of the undivided Shiv Sena since its very founding. It has long controlled the local bodies as well as assembly and parliamentary seats.

Interestingly, 15 candidates with the highest victory margins of over one lakh votes belong to the aforementioned three parties: eight from the BJP, four from the NCP, and three from the Shiv Sena.

Out of 9.70 crore registered electors, 6.41 crore voters participated in the Maharashtra Assembly elections of 2024 on Nov. 20, marking the highest turnout in 30 years