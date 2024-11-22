Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 6.41 Crore Voters Mark Highest Turnout In 30 Years

The highest voter turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 was recorded in Karveer at 84.96%, while the lowest was in Colaba, with 44.44% participation.

Among the districts, voter turnout in Kolhapur was the highest at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68% and Jalna at 73.30%, as per the data from the Election Commission of India.

As many as 10 districts recorded over 70% voter turnout each, marking a sharp shift from Maharashtra’s past trend of low voter participation.

The Election Commission, in a press release on Nov. 20, said that it had taken several measures for ease of voting and launched motivational campaigns to encourage voters to go out and vote.

However, all these measures failed to woo voters in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Thane. Mumbai City recorded the lowest voter turnout at 52.07% in its 10 assembly constituencies.

Despite muted participation from urban voters, Maharashtra Assembly elections saw more voter turnout than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the voting percentage stood at 61.39%.

The official release by the ECI showed that the highest turnout was recorded in the 10 assembly seats in the Kolhapur district at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68% (three assembly constituencies) and Jalna at 72.30% (five assembly constituencies). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Mumbai City district—home to 10 assembly constituencies—at 52.07%.