Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 6.41 Crore Voters Mark Highest Turnout In 30 Years
Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly elections witnessed 6.41 crore voters, marking the highest turnout in 30 years. ECI recorded a 65.05% voter participation rate across 288 constituencies.
Out of 9.70 crore registered electors, 6.41 crore voters participated in the Maharashtra Assembly elections of 2024 on Nov. 20. The male voter turnout stood at 3.34 crore, while 3.06 crore female voters cast their ballots, according to the latest data by the Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations on Friday.
Maharashtra recorded its highest voter turnout in 30 years, with 65.05% participation in the 2024 Assembly elections. The voting for all 288 seats occurred in a single phase on Wednesday.
Maharashtra's total electors have reached over 9.70 crore, and among them, approximately 22.2 lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.
The highest voter turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 was recorded in Karveer at 84.96%, while the lowest was in Colaba, with 44.44% participation.
Among the districts, voter turnout in Kolhapur was the highest at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68% and Jalna at 73.30%, as per the data from the Election Commission of India.
As many as 10 districts recorded over 70% voter turnout each, marking a sharp shift from Maharashtra’s past trend of low voter participation.
The Election Commission, in a press release on Nov. 20, said that it had taken several measures for ease of voting and launched motivational campaigns to encourage voters to go out and vote.
However, all these measures failed to woo voters in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Thane. Mumbai City recorded the lowest voter turnout at 52.07% in its 10 assembly constituencies.
Despite muted participation from urban voters, Maharashtra Assembly elections saw more voter turnout than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the voting percentage stood at 61.39%.
The official release by the ECI showed that the highest turnout was recorded in the 10 assembly seats in the Kolhapur district at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68% (three assembly constituencies) and Jalna at 72.30% (five assembly constituencies). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Mumbai City district—home to 10 assembly constituencies—at 52.07%.