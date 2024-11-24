Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Mumbai's Winning Candidates

Maharashtra assembly election results 2024 were declared on Saturday, which handed a landslide victory to the ruling Mahayuti or NDA coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. The alliance secured 232 out of 288 seats.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, NCP (Shard Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faced a drubbing much bigger than expected. The bloc won just 47 seats.

As per the final tally, out of 288 Maharashtra assembly seats, BJP won 132, Shiv Sena 57, NCP 41, Congress 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and NCP (SP) 10.

In the Mumbai region that has a total of 36 seats, the Mahayuti swept with victories in 21 constituencies.

Here's a look at all the winners in the Mumbai region: