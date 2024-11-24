Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Mumbai's Winning Candidates
Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP each secure 4 wins in Mumbai City district, while BJP led in Mumbai Suburban with the highest number of seats.
Maharashtra assembly election results 2024 were declared on Saturday, which handed a landslide victory to the ruling Mahayuti or NDA coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. The alliance secured 232 out of 288 seats.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, NCP (Shard Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faced a drubbing much bigger than expected. The bloc won just 47 seats.
As per the final tally, out of 288 Maharashtra assembly seats, BJP won 132, Shiv Sena 57, NCP 41, Congress 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and NCP (SP) 10.
In the Mumbai region that has a total of 36 seats, the Mahayuti swept with victories in 21 constituencies.
Here's a look at all the winners in the Mumbai region:
Mumbai City Constituency-Wise Winners' List
In Mumbai City district's 10 assembly seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP each secured four wins. The Congress managed to win two.
Aaditya Thackeray won the high-profile Worli assembly constituency with a margin of 8,801 votes over closest rival Milind Deora of the Shinde Sena.
Real estate tycoon Mangal Prabhat Lodha of the BJP retained the upscale Malabar Hill constituency with a 68,019 margin.
Mumbai City recorded the lowest voter turnout in the state at 52.07% in its 10 assembly constituencies.
Mumbai Suburban Constituency-Wise Winners' List
The BJP won the highest number of seats in the Mumbai Suburban district that houses much of the metropolis' population. The party bagged 11 seats out of the 26 in the region
Notable among the BJP's winners are Ashish Shelar, Parag Shah, Ram Kadam and Sanjay Upadhyay.
The two Shiv Senas managed six victories each. Thackeray family loyalists Sunil Prabhu and Varun Sardesai sailed through.
The Mumbai region has been the nerve centre of the undivided Shiv Sena since its very founding. It has long controlled the local bodies as well as assembly and parliamentary seats.