Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Maharashtra Election: Shinde Thanks Voters, Sanjay Raut Alleges Seats 'Stolen'
Leaders celebrated the win as proof of their governance, while opposition parties criticised the results.
As the poll counting trends showed that the Mahayuti alliance looked set to win the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, securing leads in 221 seats—well beyond the majority mark of 145—the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP offices erupted in celebrations. Key leaders hailed the victory as a testament to their governance, while opposition parties voiced criticism of the results.
Opposition Claims 'Seats Were Stolen'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed serious doubts over the emerging trends, alleging that the Maha Vikas Aghadi seats were “stolen”, reported NDTV.
He claimed irregularities in the vote-counting process, stating, “This cannot be the public's decision. Is it possible that Shinde gets 60 seats, Ajit Pawar gets 40, and BJP 125? The people of Maharashtra are not dishonest.”
Raut accused the ruling alliance of tampering with the mandate, describing the results as “imposed".
ALSO READ
Nagpur South West Assembly Elections Result 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Leads By Over 15,000 Votes
Mahayuti Leaders Credit People's Trust
#WATCH | Mumbai: As Mahauyti is all set to form govt in Maharashtra once again, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "Voters in Maharashtra have won a thumping victory to BJP-Mahayuti. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajitâ¦ pic.twitter.com/gTIC1HYGFn— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024
BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde attributed Mahayuti alliance’s success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the combined efforts of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.
"People reposed their trust in Mahayuti's governance. In 2019, Sharad Pawar broke BJP's alliance with Uddhav Thackeray. This result shows voters didn’t approve of it," Tawde said in the video shared by ANI.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated key Mahayuti leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, over the phone, according to reports from NDTV.
ALSO READ
Wayanad Bypoll Results: Priyanka Gandhi 'Looks Forward' To Represent Constituency In Parliament
Social Media Buzz
à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ âà¤¸à¥à¤«â à¤¹à¥ !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 23, 2024
à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤®à¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¤ ! #Maharashtra #à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°
Devendra Fadnavis, leading by over 19,000 votes in the Nagpur constituency, took to social media platform X with the message: “If Modi is there, it is possible!”
#Live l 23-11-2024 ðà¤ à¤¾à¤£à¥— Eknath Shinde - à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥ (@mieknathshinde) November 23, 2024
ð¡ à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¶à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ - à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤µà¥à¤¹
https://t.co/wBGYKcBQkZ
Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, leading in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency by over 54,000 votes, thanked voters across all sections of society for their overwhelming support. In a video post, he highlighted the alliance's track record, calling the victory an outcome of their work over the past few years.