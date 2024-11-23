Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Maharashtra Election: Shinde Thanks Voters, Sanjay Raut Alleges Seats 'Stolen'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed serious doubts over the emerging trends, alleging that the Maha Vikas Aghadi seats were “stolen”, reported NDTV.

He claimed irregularities in the vote-counting process, stating, “This cannot be the public's decision. Is it possible that Shinde gets 60 seats, Ajit Pawar gets 40, and BJP 125? The people of Maharashtra are not dishonest.”

Raut accused the ruling alliance of tampering with the mandate, describing the results as “imposed".