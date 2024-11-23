Worli Assembly Election 2024 Result: Aaditya Thackeray Back In The Lead By Over 600 Votes

Former Maharashtra Cabinet minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is back in the lead with 21,725 votes for Mumbai's Worli in the sixth round of counting.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Murli Deora of Shiv Sena who was in the lead earlier, is now trailing by 653 votes, according to trends available at 12:15 p.m.

It’s a three-way battle in the high profile seat. Thackeray, running for a second term, faces off against uncle Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Sandip Deshpande and Shinde Sena's pick and Deora.

Thackeray has banked on projects like the Worli–Sewri link and his Covid-19 pandemic work, while Deora brings deep-rooted family ties to the seat. The latter was with the Congress for a long time, before he joined Eknath Shinde's party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 elections, Aaditya Thackeray won the seat with a margin of 89,248 votes.

Meanwhile, trends show Thackeray's MVA coalition trailing in the battle for the state.

Exit polls on Wednesday had given the alliance an upper hand in the election. NDTV’s Poll-of-Polls forecasts 155 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti, 120 for Congress-led MVA, and 13 for others.