Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Among High Margin Winners
The Mahayuti Alliance, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP-Ajit Pawar, dominated the Maharashtra Assembly polls, with 15 candidates achieving victory margins exceeding one lakh votes.
The Mahayuti Alliance surpassed all predictions in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls, securing 235 out of 288 assembly seats, leaving pollsters stunned. The Bhartiya Janata Party singlehandedly secured 132 seats, falling 12 short of the halfway mark. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena clinched 57 seats, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party took home 41 seats.
Interestingly, 15 candidates with the highest victory margins of over one lakh votes belong to the aforementioned three parties: eight from the BJP, four from the NCP, and three from the Shiv Sena.
Kashiram Vechan Pawara of the BJP won from Shirpur with the highest margin of 1,45,944 votes, followed by BJP's Shivendraraje Bhonsale, who won Satara by 1,42,124 votes.
Among prominent leaders, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emerged victorious with a margin of over one lakh votes, securing the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency by 1,20,717 votes.
Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar defeated his nephew and NCP-Sharad Pawar faction candidate Yugendra Pawar by 100,899 votes in Baramati. The deputy chief minister won the same seat in 2019 with a margin of 1.65 lakh votes.
BJP candidate Shankar Jagtap from the Chinchwad seat in Pune received 2,35,323 votes—the most for any candidate. BJP's Mahesh Landge from the Bhosari seat came second with 2,13,624 votes, followed by NCP's Dhananjay Munde from the Parli seat with 1,94,889 votes.
On the other hand, four candidates won their constituencies with a bare margin of less than a thousand votes.
Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won the Malegaon Central seat with a slim margin of 162 votes, beating Asif Shaikh Rasheed of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra.
Similarly, the state Congress President, Nana Patole, barely scraped through to win the Sakoli constituency with a margin of 208 votes, edging out BJP's Avinash Brahmankar. Meanwhile, Manda Mahtre of the BJP claimed the Belapur seat in Navi Mumbai with a margin of only 377 seats, upending Sandeep Naik of the NCP Sharad Pawar faction.