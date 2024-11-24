Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Among High Margin Winners

The Mahayuti Alliance surpassed all predictions in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls, securing 235 out of 288 assembly seats, leaving pollsters stunned. The Bhartiya Janata Party singlehandedly secured 132 seats, falling 12 short of the halfway mark. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena clinched 57 seats, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party took home 41 seats.

Interestingly, 15 candidates with the highest victory margins of over one lakh votes belong to the aforementioned three parties: eight from the BJP, four from the NCP, and three from the Shiv Sena.

Kashiram Vechan Pawara of the BJP won from Shirpur with the highest margin of 1,45,944 votes, followed by BJP's Shivendraraje Bhonsale, who won Satara by 1,42,124 votes.

Among prominent leaders, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emerged victorious with a margin of over one lakh votes, securing the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency by 1,20,717 votes.