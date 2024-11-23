Election Results 2024 Live Updates: NDA Crosses Majority Mark In Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A. Leads In Jharkhand
Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Results for both, the Maharashtra Assembly Election and the Jharkhand Assemble Election, will be declared on Nov. 23.
Election Result Live: A Glance At Early Trend Numbers
As of 10:30 a.m. NDA was leading in Maharashtra with 216 seats with the majority mark crossed at 145. In Jharkhand the I.N.D.I.A. alliance was leading at 50 seats with the majority mark crossed at 41 as per NDTV.
Jharkhand Assembly Election Live: NDA Moving Forward Continuously
"EVM rounds have started coming and NDA seems to be moving forward continuously. People in the state voted in favour of change. People have supported us in the elections and that is very clear in the trends as well. NDA govt will be formed here with a huge majority..." said BJP leader Pradip Kumar Varma
(With inputs from ANI)
Maharashtra Election Result LIVE: Mahayuti Alliance Leads
The Mahayuti alliance is on track for a historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with no alliance ever surpassing the 200-seat mark in the state's history. By 10 a.m., the ruling alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party factions under Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, was leading in 210 of the 288 seats.
Election Live Result 2024: Baba Siddique's Son Trailing In Bandra East
Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, is currently trailing in Mumbai's Bandra East constituency. In the ongoing count, Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT) is in the lead with a narrow margin, securing 2,791 votes, while Zeeshan Siddique has received 2,129 votes so far, as per the Indian Express.
Maharashtra Election Live: NDA Crosses Majority Mark
In Maharashtra assembly election, NDA crossed the majority mark of 145 seats as it secured 204 seats in early trends at 09:51 a.m. as per NDTV.