Airlines Must Provide Passenger Facilities During Flight Delays, Says Civil Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday has instructed airlines to improve passenger support during flight delays to enhance convenience during disruptions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory requiring airlines to provide specific services based on the delay duration

For delays up to two hours, airlines must offer drinking water, DGCA said in a social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Delays between two and four hours will see the provision of tea or coffee, along with snacks or refreshments. For delays longer than four hours, airlines must provide meals, the post added.

This directive follows a meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday, where he discussed measures for fog preparedness with stakeholders. The minister stressed the importance of airlines notifying passengers about delays in advance and ensuring check-in counters are adequately staffed to minimise travel disruptions.