Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Mahayuti Winners —Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar

The Mahayuti Alliance has secured a decisive victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls, winning 235 out of 288 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led the alliance with 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 seats and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party with 41 seats.

Notable winners in the Mahayuti Alliance include Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis of the BJP, who won the Nagpur South West constituency by defeating Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe of the Indian National Congres. At Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of Shiv Sena defeated Kedar Prakash Dighe of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by 120,717 votes.