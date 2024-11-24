Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Mahayuti Winners —Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar
The Mahayuti Alliance, led by the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, dominated the Maharashtra Assembly polls, winning 235 seats. Notable winners include Devendra Fadnavis from BJP and Ajit Pawar from NCP.
The Mahayuti Alliance has secured a decisive victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls, winning 235 out of 288 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led the alliance with 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 seats and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party with 41 seats.
Notable winners in the Mahayuti Alliance include Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis of the BJP, who won the Nagpur South West constituency by defeating Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe of the Indian National Congres. At Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of Shiv Sena defeated Kedar Prakash Dighe of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by 120,717 votes.
In Baramati, long considered a stronghold of Sharad Pawar's family, Ajit Anantrao Pawar of the NCP emerged victorious against his nephew, 32-year-old Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar, representing the NCP – Sharad Pawar faction. Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition led by Eknath Shinde, defeated Yugendra Pawar by 100,899 votes in this high-profile contest. At Parli, Dhananjay Munde of the NCP defeated Rajesaheb Shrikishan Deshmukh of the NCP – Sharad Pawar faction by 140,224 votes.
Smaller Mahayuti partners contributed to the alliance's tally, with Jan Surajya Shakti winning two seats, while Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party, and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi secured one seat each.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi managed to secure only 46 seats in total. This included 20 seats won by the Shiv Sena under Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, 16 seats by the INC, and 10 seats by Sharad Pawar's NCP. Additionally, the MVA gained two seats from the Samajwadi Party and one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), all part of the INDIA bloc.
Maharashtra voted on 20 November, with 4,136 candidates contesting across 288 constituencies. Voter turnout stood at 66.05%, surpassing the 61% recorded in 2019 and the 61.39% turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite lower urban participation.
For a complete list of all Mahayuti winners, see below.