Trump Selects Bessent, Chavez-DeRemer, And Nesheiwat For Top Cabinet Posts

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will nominate well-known international investor Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary, Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Labor Secretary, and Dr Janette Nesheiwat as the next Surgeon General of the US.

Making a slew of announcements for top administrative positions on Friday, Trump appointed Alex Wong as Principal Deputy National Security Advisor and Dr Sebastian Gorka as Senior Director for Counterterrorism.

Former Congressman Dr Dave Weldon has been nominated to serve as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Marty Makary for Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, and Scott Turner as Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

Russell Thurlow Vought has been appointed Director of the US Office of Management and Budget. All the appointments would come into effect on January 20, 2025, when Trump would be sworn in as the 47th president of the US. The nominations need to be confirmed by the US Senate before the nominees are sworn in to their respective positions.

Talking about his Treasury nomination, Trump said, “Scott is widely respected as one of the world’s foremost international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists. Scott’s story is that of the American Dream.”

Bessent is an American investor, philanthropist, and educator. He is the Founder and CEO of Key Square Group.