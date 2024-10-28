Rise With Profit: Israel's Airstrike On Iran, Swiggy IPO Dates, ICICI Bank Q2 Results

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Over the next few minutes we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know at the start of the new week.

As we wind down what has been a tough month for the Indian equity markets, the cues are slightly better than they have been in the recent past. At least, the fears of a massive escalation of geopolitical tension has faded somewhat. That was evident in the fall of brent crude prices this morning—they fell over 5% and are now hovering below $73 to the barrel.

Over the weekend, Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes on military targets across Iran. They’ve delivered on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to retaliate for the missile attack three weeks ago. Yes, it is an escalation, but an expected one. And the price action, after Iran said its oil infrastructure was safe, suggested that global investors were expecting this and were satisfied that there would be no disruption to oil supply.

In global markets, the rally in US stocks flagged somewhat at the end of the week, but tech stocks continued to gain. The S&P 500 ended flat and the Dow closed lower by 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose over half a percent. In the Asia Pacific region this morning, the three early risers were all trading with gains—the Nikkei 225 leading with a rise of 1.6%, last I checked.

Of course, the Yen dropped to a three-month low after Japan’s ruling party failed to win a majority in the elections held over the weekend.