Swiggy Vs Zomato IPOs: Price Band, Issue Size, Offer To Retail Investors And More

Swiggy Ltd. and Zomato Ltd., India's top two food delivery service providers, will soon rival not just in fulfilling people's occasional cravings but also the stock market's appetite for growth in the hyper-competitive sector.

Swiggy is set to sell shares via an initial public offering next week. Zomato went public in 2021, during the post-Covid boom in primary market issues.

The online food delivery market in India is projected to reach a revenue of $44 billion in 2024 and show an annual growth rate of 16% in the next five years, according to Statista. The user penetration is projected to be 18.3% this year.