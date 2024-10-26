Israel Strikes Military Targets Across Iran, Expanding Conflict

(Bloomberg) --

Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes on targets across Iran early Saturday, delivering on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to retaliate for a missile barrage three weeks ago and fanning fear of open conflict between the two longtime adversaries.

Numerous explosions were reported around Tehran in what appeared to be a first wave of strikes. More than an hour later, Israel’s Channel 12 reported more strikes in the city of Shiraz and said dozens of fighter jets were involved. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

After declaring the operation over, the Israel Defense Forces said aircraft struck production facilities that made the missiles used over the last year against Israel. It said surface-to-air missile arrays and other aerial capabilities were also hit.

A person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing Israel’s operation, said its forces struck missile production facilities and air defense systems. That suggested that Netanyahu held off strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and energy infrastructure as US President Joe Biden had urged.

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel, right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” the Israeli military said in a statement. Israel had the “right and duty” to respond to Iran’s attacks, it said.

The early morning strikes fulfilled Netanyahu’s promise to hit back after Iran fired about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct. 1. The Islamic Republic said that attack was a reprisal after days of military and intelligence operations that killed Hezbollah militia members in Lebanon, which is Tehran’s most important proxy group and is deemed a terrorist organization by the US.

The tit-for-tat strikes fanned fears of a direct and open conflict between Israel and Iran. The US and its allies said for weeks that Israel had the right to defend itself but had worked behind the scenes to keep Israel from launching an attack that would set off a wider war.