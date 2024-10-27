IPO Rush: No Mainboard Issue This Week; Waaree Energies, Danish Power, Usha Financial Among Eight Listings

As India's primary market enters the final week of October, it may experience a dull run ahead. There are no new initial public offering hitting the markets although eight new companies will be listed on the exchanges.

Usha Financial Services Ltd., Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Danish Power Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd. and Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd. are among the companies that will be listed on the bourses.

Waaree Energies IPO was subscribed 76.34 times on its final day. It was a mix of a fresh issue worth Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale of 48 lakh shares at face value of Rs 10 each.

The solar module manufacturer acquired around Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors. The IPO was offered at a price band of Rs 1,427 to Rs 1,503 per share.

Godavari Biorefineries was subscribed 1.83 times on the third day. The IPO was a mix of fresh issue of 92 lakh shares worth Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of 65 lakh shares worth Rs 229.8 crore.

The ethanol manufacturer raised Rs 166.4 crore through anchor investors and it offered its IPO at a price band set at Rs 334 to Rs 352 per share.