Waaree Energies Shares List At 69% Premium Over Issue Price

The share price of Waaree Energies Ltd. listed on the BSE on Monday at Rs 2,550 apiece, a premium of 69.66% over the issue price of Rs 1,503 apiece. The stock listed at Rs 2,500 per share on the National Stock Exchange, marking a premium of 66.3%.

The IPO of Waaree Energies—the parent entity of listed company Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. was subscribed 76.34 times on its final day of bidding led by qualified institutional buyers.

The public offering received the highest number of applications at the upper price band ever received for book-build issues.

The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale of 48 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The Rs 4,321-crore IPO saw a total demand of Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

Promoter Waaree Sustainable Finance Pvt. offloaded 43.5 lakh shares via OFS. Chandurkar Investments Pvt. sold 4.5 lakh shares or its entire 0.17% stake.

The retail portion which received bids from over 88 lakh applications saw 13.11 lakh applications as ineligible after scrutiny by the registrar and transfer agent.

Retail category was subscribed 11.06 times, Small-NII category was subscribed 52.49 times, the Large-NII category saw demand of 70.73 times and QIB was subscribed 214.7 times.