Waaree Energies Listing: Only 11.01 Lakh Retail Investors Received Share Allotment
The Waaree Energies share issue was subscribed 79.68-times (excluding the anchor book) and 56.44 times (including anchor book).
Waaree Energies Ltd. IPO is all set to list at a premium on Monday, October 28, 2024. The share issue of country's largest solar module manufacturer was subscribed 79.6-times (excluding the anchor book) and 56.44 times (including anchor book).
The retail portion which received bids from over 88 lakh applications saw 13.11 lakh applications as ineligible after scrutiny by the registrar and transfer agent. The overwhelming demand from the retail category say delay in allotment of shares. The share allotment final began from Friday afternoon.
Retail category was subscribed 11.06 times, Small-NII category was subscribed 52.49 times, Large-NII category saw demand of 70.73 times and QIB was subscribed 214.7 times.
The Rs 4,321-crore IPO saw a total demand of Rs 2.4 lakh crore.
Retail Allotment
On basis of allotment the share allotment was done to 11.01 lakh successful investors out of 70.13 lakh investors, one of the largest investor base in recent times. As part of the retail category 81.06% (56.84 lakh applications) of bids were for just one lot of shares i.e. 9 shares. Followed by 8.03% for two lots and 3.03% for three lots. A lot of shares amounts to Rs 13,527.
Small NII Allotment
Small NII category i.e. those who invested between Rs 2 lakh and RS 10 lakh was subscribed 52.49 times. The company allocated shares to 10,488 bidders each getting 15 lots or 135 shares each.
Large NII Allotment
Small NII category i.e. those who invested above Rs 10 lakh was subscribed 70.33 times. The company allocated shares to 20,977 bidders each getting at least 15 lots or 135 shares each. This segment saw 91.02% of the Large NII bidding for 666 shares or 74 lots.