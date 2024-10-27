Waaree Energies Listing: Only 11.01 Lakh Retail Investors Received Share Allotment

Waaree Energies Ltd. IPO is all set to list at a premium on Monday, October 28, 2024. The share issue of country's largest solar module manufacturer was subscribed 79.6-times (excluding the anchor book) and 56.44 times (including anchor book).

The retail portion which received bids from over 88 lakh applications saw 13.11 lakh applications as ineligible after scrutiny by the registrar and transfer agent. The overwhelming demand from the retail category say delay in allotment of shares. The share allotment final began from Friday afternoon.

Retail category was subscribed 11.06 times, Small-NII category was subscribed 52.49 times, Large-NII category saw demand of 70.73 times and QIB was subscribed 214.7 times.

The Rs 4,321-crore IPO saw a total demand of Rs 2.4 lakh crore.