Deepak Builders Shares Debut At 2.2% Discount Over IPO Price

Shares of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd. listed at Rs 200 on the NSE on Monday with a discount of 1.48% over its issue price of Rs 203. It opened at Rs 198.5 on the BSE, with a discount of 2.21%.

The IPO was subscribed 41.54 times on its third and final day last week. The public offer contained a fresh issue of nearly 1.1 crore shares worth Rs 217.2 crore and an offer-for-sale of 0.21 crore shares amounting to Rs 42.8 crore.

The IPO witnessed solid demand across segments, with non-institutional investors bidding 82.47 times the offer, followed by retail investors (39.79 times) and qualified institutional buyers (13.91 times).

Ahead of the IPO, the company also raised Rs 78.01 crore through anchor investors.